公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar plans to open 100 mini stores in 2013

SAO PAULO Dec 19 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, plans to open 100 stores in 2013 under the Minimercado Extra format, Chief Financial Officer Vitor Fagá said on Wednesday.

