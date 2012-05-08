版本:
Pão de Açúcar sees 2012 sales over 57.2 bln reais

SAO PAULO May 8 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects gross sales in 2012 to exceed 57.2 billion reais ($29.7 billion), according to a presentation to analysts to discuss first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The retailer posted a 26 percent jump in first-quarter net income as sales climbed and profit margins at its wholesale units widened.

