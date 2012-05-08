版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 08:33 BJT

Brazil's Pao de Acucar posts 26 pct jump in profit

SAO PAULO May 7 Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, said first-quarter net income rose 26 percent from a year earlier to 167 million reais ($87 million), according to a Monday securities filing.

The retailer's profit missed estimates of 177 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

