版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 23:00 BJT

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees strong year-end for appliance unit

SAO PAULO Oct 18 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, sees a strong year-end for its appliance and home furnishing affiliate ViaVarejo SA , the head of the unit, Francisco Valim, told analysts on a Friday call.

Pão de Açúcar beat analyst forecasts on Wednesday with a 70 percent jump in profit due to robust sales growth and streamlined distribution at ViaVarejo.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐