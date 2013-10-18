Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees strong year-end for appliance unit

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
SAO PAULO Oct 18 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, sees a strong year-end for its appliance and home furnishing affiliate ViaVarejo SA , the head of the unit, Francisco Valim, told analysts on a Friday call.
Pão de Açúcar beat analyst forecasts on Wednesday with a 70 percent jump in profit due to robust sales growth and streamlined distribution at ViaVarejo.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.