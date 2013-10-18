Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees strong year-end for appliance unit

SAO PAULO Oct 18 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, sees a strong year-end for its appliance and home furnishing affiliate ViaVarejo SA , the head of the unit, Francisco Valim, told analysts on a Friday call.

Pão de Açúcar beat analyst forecasts on Wednesday with a 70 percent jump in profit due to robust sales growth and streamlined distribution at ViaVarejo.