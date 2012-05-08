UPDATE 1-Pao de Açúcar profit jumps 26 pct on strong sales

* Profit jumps 26 pct to 167 mln reais but below estimates

* EBITDA beats estimates after 30 pct gain

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, May 7 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, posted a 26 percent jump in first-quarter net income after sales climbed and profit margins at its wholesale units widened.

The retailer's net income rose to 167 million reais ($87 million) from 132 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday, but missed an estimate of 177 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Pão de Açúcar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting have helped it boost profitability at a time when rivals' profit margins are expected to suffer. The retailer, controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon and Brazil's Diniz family, said last month that gross same-store sales grew 9.6 percent from a year earlier.

With policymakers now boosting credit growth to spur domestic demand and the central bank expected to cut interest rates to record lows, Pão de Açúcar executives say they are looking to ride Brazil's next wave of consumer-driven growth.

The group plans to boost investments by 24 percent this year from 2011.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 30 percent from a year earlier to 758 million reais, beating a forecast of 732 million reais.

EBITDA as a share of total revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, rose 0.8 percentage points to 6.2 percent, thanks in part to higher margins at its fast-growing Assai wholesale stores.

Casino has said it will exercise its right in June to become the sole controlling shareholder of Pão de Açúcar. The French retailer has tightened its grip on the company since chairman and founding family member Abílio Diniz tried to orchestrate a merger with Casino's arch-rival Carrefour in May last year.