Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar quarterly profit rises 65 pct

* Brazil's No.1 retailer posts $210 mln Q3 profit
* Sales pick up on govt stimulus, consumer confidence
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Grupo Pão de Açúcar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, posted a 64.6
percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as sales growth
accelerated due to aggressive government stimulus.
Pão de Açúcar's third-quarter net income of 210 million
reais ($103 million) beat an average forecast of 206 million
reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.
The group's supermarkets and home appliance chains benefited
from a series of tax breaks and interest rate cuts aimed at
rekindling household consumption, which has driven growth in
Latin America's biggest economy.
Lower interest rates also cut the company's debt-servicing
costs, reducing financial expenses by 13 percent from a year
earlier and boosting net income.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
11.1 percent to 801 million reais, above a forecast of 781
million reais in the Reuters poll.
A lighter tax burden on appliances helped to boost sales in
the Viavarejo home furnishings unit, but also sparked a wave of
aggressive promotions by rivals, weighing on profit margins.