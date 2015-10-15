Papa John's four NY franchisees to pay $500,000 in back wages

Oct 15 Four franchisees of pizza chain Papa
John's International Inc will pay $500,000 in back
wages and damages to about 250 workers, following an
investigation by the New York attorney general and the U.S.
Department of Labor.
The investigation was made on three current Papa John's
franchisees and one former, which together own nine restaurants
in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn. (on.ny.gov/1LmhMmf)
The franchisees admitted to a number of violations related
to the payment of minimum wages and overtime, as well as other
basic labor law protections, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
said on Thursday.
The employers also failed to provide adequate uniforms and
laundry allowance to workers, the attorney general said.
Papa John's was not immediately available to comment.
"Once again, we've found Papa John's franchises in New York
that are ripping off their workers and violating critical state
and federal laws," Schneiderman said.
In July, Abdul Jamil Khokhar, the owner of nine Papa John's
franchises in the Bronx, was arrested for failing to pay
minimum wages and overtime, the statement said.
In February, Schneiderman obtained judgments against two
other Papa John's franchisees for violating wage laws. Those
judgments totaled almost $3 million.
Minimum wage for fast-food workers in New York City will be
raised to $15 an hour by the end of 2018 and the hike will take
effect in the rest of the state by mid-2021.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)