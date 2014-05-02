Pizza chain Papa Murphy's shares rise 10 pct in debut

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc's shares rose as much as 10 percent in their debut, valuing the take-and-bake pizza chain operator at about $205 million.
The initial public offering of 5.83 million shares raised about $64.1 million after it was priced at $11, the lower end of its expected price range.
Lee Equity Partners LLC, owned by billionaire investor Thomas Lee, will remain the biggest shareholder in the company with a 40.5 percent stake. The private equity firm, which acquired Papa Murphy's in 2010, owned about 62 percent before the offering.
The company's shares opened at a high of $12.10 but lost some of their early gains to trade at $11.49 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.