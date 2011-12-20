UPDATE 1-Papa John's raises 2011 profit outlook

* Raises 2011 EPS view to $2.15-$2.20 vs est. $2.14

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.33-$2.43

* Sees 2012 North American comp sales growing 1.5-2.5 pct

* Sees 2012 international segment comp sales up 1.5-3.5 pct

Dec 20 Pizza chain Papa John's International Inc raised its full-year earnings outlook as its restaurants continue to fare well.

Papa John's, which competes with Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza Inc, has been lowering prices and opening new restaurants to boost sales.

The company, which has not posted earnings below market expectations since the third quarter of 2010, now expects 2011 earnings per share of $2.15-$2.20, up from its previous range of $2.08-$2.15 a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $2.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal 2012, Papa John's sees profit in a range of $2.33-$2.43 a share, including a one-time charge of 11 cents a share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.47 a share.

The company expects North America system-wide comparable sales to grow 1.5-2.5 percent and international comparable sales to increase 1.5-3.5 percent in 2012.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's, which has $73.2 million remaining for share repurches under its existing program, said it would buyback an additional $50 million of its common stock.

Papa John's shares closed at $37.07 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.