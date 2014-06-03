版本:
Canada's B2Gold to buy Papillon Resources for $570 mln

June 3 Canada's B2Gold Corp said it would buy Australia's Papillon Resources Ltd for $570 million.

The offer price of A$1.72 ($1.59) per share represents a 21 percent premium to Papillon's close on May 23, the stock's last trading day.

($1 = 1.0806 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
