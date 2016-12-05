版本:
Papua New Guinea to seek better deal on next Exxonmobil gas project-Prime Minister

SYDNEY Dec 5 Papau New Guinea will seek greater economic and social benefits from a proposed $10 billlion gas investment by ExxonMobil, the country's biggest foreign investor, while ensuring the project stays competitive, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told Reuters in an interview.

"We will be asking for more domestic market obligations, local content in terms of the benefits that go to our people from developing this project. We are going to be fair," he said. O'Neill is in Sydney to attend a conference on investment in Papua New Guinea.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

