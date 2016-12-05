Papua New Guinea to seek better deal on next Exxonmobil gas project-Prime Minister

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Dec 5 Papau New Guinea will seek greater economic and social benefits from a proposed $10 billlion gas investment by ExxonMobil, the country's biggest foreign investor, while ensuring the project stays competitive, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told Reuters in an interview.
"We will be asking for more domestic market obligations, local content in terms of the benefits that go to our people from developing this project. We are going to be fair," he said. O'Neill is in Sydney to attend a conference on investment in Papua New Guinea.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.