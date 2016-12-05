ExxonMobil expects to deliver 7.9 mln tonnes from PNG LNG this year

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Dec 5 ExxonMobil expects to deliver 7.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea this year, around 14 percent above nameplate capacity of its PNG LNG plant, the company's PNG head said on Monday.
The company, which operates PNG LNG and is the biggest owner, said it expects to be able to produce at 16 percent above nameplate capacity of 6.9 million tonnes a year, ExxonMobil's PNG managing director Andrew Barry said at a conference in Sydney.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.