ExxonMobil expects to deliver 7.9 mln tonnes from PNG LNG this year

SYDNEY Dec 5 ExxonMobil expects to deliver 7.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea this year, around 14 percent above nameplate capacity of its PNG LNG plant, the company's PNG head said on Monday.

The company, which operates PNG LNG and is the biggest owner, said it expects to be able to produce at 16 percent above nameplate capacity of 6.9 million tonnes a year, ExxonMobil's PNG managing director Andrew Barry said at a conference in Sydney.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)

