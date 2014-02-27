版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 13:23 BJT

Oil Search buys 23 pct stake in PNG gas fields for $900 mln

MELBOURNE Feb 27 Oil Search Ltd agreed on Thursday to acquire a 23 percent stake for $900 million in two Papua New Guinea gas fields that could feed a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country or supply gas to ExxonMobil's PNG LNG project.

The deal gives Oil Search a stake in the Elk and Antelope gas fields alongside a rival PNG firm, InterOil, which brought in French giant Total SA as a partner last December in a deal worth up to $3.6 billion.

Oil Search said it would fund its acquisition by issuing 149 million new shares at A$8.20 a share to the Papua New Guinea government, allowing the government to retain a strategic stake in the company after giving up a A$1.68 billion stake to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co.

"The PNG government is supportive of the development of all PNG hydrocarbon resources, including Elk/Antelope, in the earliest practical timeframe and we look forward to working with them and our joint venture partners to ensure the optimal outcome," Oil Search said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐