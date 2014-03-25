UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea's A$1.2 bln loan for Oil Search shares faces probe

* Loan "frozen", no impact on completed Oil Search share
deal
* Probe follows questions raised by sacked treasurer
(Adds PNG commission, UBS, source comments)
MELBOURNE, March 25 An independent commission is
investigating whether the Papua New Guinea government broke its
own rules in taking on a A$1.2 billion loan to buy a key stake
in oil and gas producer Oil Search, a commission
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
PNG's Ombudsman Commission has frozen the loan while it
investigates whether Prime Minister Peter O'Neill followed
correct legal procedures in deciding to borrow the money, the
commission said in a statement.
"The Ombudsman Commission is not asserting that there are
irregularities involved nor does it want to interfere with any
development initiatives of the National Government, but to
ensure compliance with all the relevant laws," it said.
In February, O'Neill approved plans for the government to
buy new shares in Oil Search, giving it just over a 10 percent
stake for A$1.2 billion. That allowed the government to gain a
new stake in Oil Search after it gave up a bigger holding to Abu
Dhabi in a A$1.68 billion convertible bond deal.
The move to borrow $1.2 billion from UBS has come
under fire from former treasurer Don Polye after he was dumped
by O'Neill earlier in March. Polye has said the deal breached
budget guidelines and was done without approval from parliament.
However, others familiar with the transaction said the
government did nothing wrong.
"This is a significant political beat-up and not about
commercial reality," a person close to the transaction told
Reuters. He declined to be named due to political sensitivities
in Papua New Guinea.
Oil Search sold the shares to the government to fund a $900
million acquisition of a stake in PNG's biggest undeveloped gas
fields, the Elk and Antelope fields.
The probe will have no impact on the share sale or the gas
field deal, which were completed in March.
The company declined to comment on the investigation as it
had nothing to do with the loan PNG secured from UBS.
Ombudsman Commission officials were not available to comment
on how long the investigation would take or what "freezing" the
loan meant. UBS said the financing arrangements remain
confidential and declined to comment on the probe.
Oil Search shares fell 0.2 percent to A$8.53 on Tuesday, in
line with the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by David Gregorio and Himani
Sarkar)