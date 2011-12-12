REFILE-PNG awakes to two prime ministers, calls for calm

PORT MORESBY Dec 13 Papua New Guinea was
in a political deadlock on Tuesday with two prime ministers
claiming the right to govern the resource-rich South Pacific
nation, prompting calls for calm in the capital Port Moresby.
PNG's Supreme Court on Monday night ruled the government led
by Peter O'Neill illegal and ordered Sir Michael Somare, toppled
while receiving medical treatment in Singapore, be reinstated as
prime minister.
O'Neill refused to step down and had parliament again elect
him prime minister late on Monday, but heavily armed police
prevented him from reaching government house to be sworn in.
"We are deeply concerned about the situation. There are
heightened political tensions within Port Moresby with two, as
it were, alternative prime ministers. This is unknown terrain in
Papua New Guinea," said Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd.
"We have been urging calm on the part of all parties. The
Papua New Guinea Defence Force has been directed to remain in
barracks...Violence would help nobody," Rudd told Australian
radio.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the O'Neill
government had no right to take office while Somare was out of
the country receiving treatment for a heart ailment.
The court said Somare's absence overseas in Singapore for
five months this year did not mean he had vacated the prime
ministership. O'Neill took office in August.
The ailing Somare, 75, has not reacted to the court ruling,
but said before the judgment that he was willing to govern the
country. However, Somare's party has suffered mass defections
and is now in a minority in parliament, leaving some question
over whether he could cobble together a governing coalition.
Somare's longevity in politics is also unclear.
PNG's longest-serving prime minister, affectionately known
as "the Chief" after leading the country to independence in
1973, has left open the question of whether he would run at the
next elections due in mid-2012.
Residents in Port Moresby said the city was quiet on
Tuesday, with little sign of security except around government
house. "We are waiting for one of them to be sworn in," said a
resident.
PNG has a history of turbulent politics. Governments have
been toppled as lawmakers frequently change party allegiances
and bloody tribal wars are common in the remote mountainous
interior, sometimes sparked over political squabbling.
The majority of its seven million people live subsistence
lifestyles on the sides of jungle-clad mountains.
Despite PNG's protracted political dispute, the country's
economy was performing well, said Rudd. PNG's economy is tipped
to grow 7.8 percent next year, driven largely by the
construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project.
"The overall economic development of Papua New Guinea has
been strong. The resource projects being developed are destined
to bring significant revenue to the government of Papua New
Guinea," he said.
U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil leads a consortium
building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7
billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project
is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could
see GDP increase by 20 percent. For a FACTBOX of resource
projects