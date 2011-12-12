REFILE-PNG awakes to two prime ministers, calls for calm

PORT MORESBY Dec 13 Papua New Guinea was in a political deadlock on Tuesday with two prime ministers claiming the right to govern the resource-rich South Pacific nation, prompting calls for calm in the capital Port Moresby.

PNG's Supreme Court on Monday night ruled the government led by Peter O'Neill illegal and ordered Sir Michael Somare, toppled while receiving medical treatment in Singapore, be reinstated as prime minister.

O'Neill refused to step down and had parliament again elect him prime minister late on Monday, but heavily armed police prevented him from reaching government house to be sworn in.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation. There are heightened political tensions within Port Moresby with two, as it were, alternative prime ministers. This is unknown terrain in Papua New Guinea," said Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd.

"We have been urging calm on the part of all parties. The Papua New Guinea Defence Force has been directed to remain in barracks...Violence would help nobody," Rudd told Australian radio.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the O'Neill government had no right to take office while Somare was out of the country receiving treatment for a heart ailment.

The court said Somare's absence overseas in Singapore for five months this year did not mean he had vacated the prime ministership. O'Neill took office in August.

The ailing Somare, 75, has not reacted to the court ruling, but said before the judgment that he was willing to govern the country. However, Somare's party has suffered mass defections and is now in a minority in parliament, leaving some question over whether he could cobble together a governing coalition.

Somare's longevity in politics is also unclear.

PNG's longest-serving prime minister, affectionately known as "the Chief" after leading the country to independence in 1973, has left open the question of whether he would run at the next elections due in mid-2012.

Residents in Port Moresby said the city was quiet on Tuesday, with little sign of security except around government house. "We are waiting for one of them to be sworn in," said a resident.

PNG has a history of turbulent politics. Governments have been toppled as lawmakers frequently change party allegiances and bloody tribal wars are common in the remote mountainous interior, sometimes sparked over political squabbling.

The majority of its seven million people live subsistence lifestyles on the sides of jungle-clad mountains.

Despite PNG's protracted political dispute, the country's economy was performing well, said Rudd. PNG's economy is tipped to grow 7.8 percent next year, driven largely by the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project.

"The overall economic development of Papua New Guinea has been strong. The resource projects being developed are destined to bring significant revenue to the government of Papua New Guinea," he said.

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil leads a consortium building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7 billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could see GDP increase by 20 percent. For a FACTBOX of resource projects