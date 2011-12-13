UPDATE 3-Papua New Guinea chooses between two prime ministers

* PNG awakes to two PMs, one in parliament, one in a hotel
* Governor-General office says will swear in Somare as PM
* Port Moresby calm, despite tense standoff
* Resource sector seen immune to political crisis
PORT MORESBY, Dec 13 Papua New Guinea's
governor-general plans to swear in Sir Michael Somare as prime
minister on Tuesday in an attempt to end a tense political
standoff in which the resource-rich nation currently has two
competitors for the post.
Governor-General Michael Ogio will uphold a Supreme Court
ruling on Monday that Somare, who was toppled while overseas for
heart treatment, is the legitimate prime minister, the
governor-general's office said.
However Peter O'Neill, who replaced Somare and is recognised
by parliament as the legitimate prime minister, has rejected the
court ruling, refusing to step down.
"His Excellency the governor-general...is going to recognise
Sir Michael as prime minister. Sometime this afternoon there
will be a swearing in," Ogio's press officer told Reuters.
The swearing in of Somare is seen by residents and business
leaders in Port Moresby as the most likely way to resolve the
stand-off and is unlikely to inflame the situation.
"We are not expecting any trouble," said the businessman.
"The army, police and people seem to have accepted the court's
ruling as the legal answer to the stalemate."
Neither man has enough support to mobilise widespread or
violent street protests.
However, a group of O'Neill supporters broke through a
police barricade outside Government House demanding to see the
governor-general, declaring they were the legitimate government.
Heavily armed police stopped O'Neill from reaching the
governor-general on Monday night to be sworn in after parliament
again elected him prime minister.
On Tuesday, the speaker of the parliament also rejected the
court ruling, saying O'Neill was the legitimate prime minister
having been constitutionally elected by parliament.
Somare's supporters argue the court ruling that the O'Neill
government was illegal automatically overturns any action taken
by it since Somare was toppled.
The political standoff, with O'Neill in parliament and
Somare in a beachside hotel in the capital Port Moresby, has
prompted calls for calm in the dusty port, much of which is
controlled by gangs called "raskols".
"We are deeply concerned about the situation," said
Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd earlier in the day.
"There are heightened political tensions within Port Moresby
with two, as it were, alternative prime ministers. This is
unknown terrain in Papua New Guinea."
MARKETS CROWDED
Moresby was calm with packed commuter buses ferrying people
to work in the dusty port and markets selling fruit and
vegetables and betel nut were crowded.
Talkback radio callers generally supported the court ruling,
with some saying even if Somare only has minority support in
parliament he should be allowed to rule as elections are only
six months away in June 2012.
The ailing Somare, 75, said before the judgment that he was
willing to govern the country. However, Somare's party has
suffered mass defections and is now in a minority in parliament.
PNG's longest-serving prime minister, affectionately known
as "the Chief" after leading the country to independence in
1973, has left open the question of whether he would run at the
next elections due in mid-2012.
PNG, a country where the majority of people live subsistence
lives despite its abundant mineral wealth, has a turbulent
history and corruption is rife.
A 12-year secessionist rebellion on the island of
Bougainville, the longest running conflict in the Pacific,
forced the closure of the giant gold and copper Panguna mine.
The rebellion also saw the army topple the government in
1997 for bringing in mercenaries to try to end the Bougainville
conflict, which ended with a peace treaty in 2001.
Despite PNG's robust politics, which have seen governments
in the past toppled as lawmakers change party allegiances, the
nation's "golden goose" resource sector has largely been left
unhindered by the turmoil.
For a FACTBOX of resource projects
PNG's economy is tipped to grow 7.8 percent next year,
driven largely by the construction of a massive liquefied
natural gas project.
U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil leads a consortium
building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7
billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project
is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could
see GDP increase by 20 percent.