UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea court bars university protests after violence

By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 9 A Papua New Guinea court has
granted an injunction barring university students from
protesting on campus after dozens of people were wounded during
clashes between student protesters and police in the capital,
Port Moresby.
A groundswell of political unrest in recent weeks has surged
in the country, just to Australia's north, amid calls for Prime
Minister Peter O'Neill to resign over corruption allegations.
Papua New Guinea is developing lucrative resource projects
with energy majors ExxonMobil and Total that
have made it a major gas producer. But corruption and violence
are endemic in the island nation of seven million, raising
concerns about its long-term stability.
The government said initial reports that up to four people
had been killed in the clashes on Wednesday were incorrect. An
official at the Port Moresby General Hospital said 38 casualties
had been treated there, including four with bullet wounds, but
no deaths.
Students and officials said police fired on the public and
used tear gas to disperse crowds during a protest at the
University of PNG's Waigani campus in Port Moresby. Protests
were later reported in the PNG highland cities of Goroka and Mt.
Hagen, and in Lae on the north coast.
Papua New Guinea Higher Education Minister Malakai Tabar
welcomed the court order blocking students from resuming their
rolling protests.
"The overwhelming majority of students simply want to go to
class, sit their exams and proceed to the next semester," Tabar
said, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
Thousands of students across PNG have been protesting and
boycotting classes for weeks. They want O'Neill, who came to
power in 2011 promising to reign in corruption, to face
allegations he authorized millions of dollars in fraudulent
payments to a leading law firm.
Student protest leader Noel Anjo told Reuters on Thursday
the protesters had no intention of giving up.
"The students are not going to give up until and unless the
prime minister resigns or surrenders himself to police and is
arrested and charged," Anjo said by phone from Port Moresby.
"This fight will continue."
O'Neill is facing multiple corruption investigations and has
used the power of his office to avoid facing charges, said Paul
Barker, director of the Institute of National Affairs think tank
in Papua New Guinea.
"He has a strong vested interest in not stepping down
because obviously if he steps down, his position to protect
himself and deal with the public officers who are involved in
investigations and prosecutions is substantially weakened,"
Barker told Reuters from Port Moresby.
"There no doubt will be pressure from various parties, but
it's hard to see him readily responding to those pressures."
