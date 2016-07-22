UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea PM survives no-confidence vote but strikes remain

* Papua New Guinea's PM wins vote, but strikes remain
* Unclear if new protests, chaos could result from victory
* Crisis shows waning Australian influence in region
(writes through)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 22 Papua New Guinea Prime Minister
Peter O'Neill survived a no-confidence vote on Friday, EMTV
reported, an outcome unlikely to end upheaval in a country
developing lucrative projects with energy majors ExxonMobil Corp
and French giant Total SA.
The Supreme Court last week ordered parliament to reconvene,
for the first time since June protests between students and
police boiled over into violent clashes, for the express purpose
of allowing the opposition to lodge a no-confidence motion
against O'Neill.
Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil moved the motion at the
opening of the session on Friday, detailing numerous accusations
of corruption against O'Neill since he took office in 2010.
"To make the wrong decision here would be a mistake," Basil
told parliament. "Today it is up to us on the floor to make a
change."
But Basil only secured 21 of the 56 lawmakers needed to oust
O'Neill, leaving unclear how long a strike by aviation, maritime
and public transport workers that has effectively cut off the
rugged, mountainous nation, would continue.
Australia's Oil Search Ltd on Thursday cleared the way for
ExxonMobil to take over InterOil Corp for $2.2 billion,
giving the U.S. giant access to a rich new gas field to expand
its exports from Papua New Guinea.
The move could lead ExxonMobil and Total to tie together
their competing gas interests in the South Pacific nation,
cooperating to reduce costs as they battle cheap oil and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.
However despite the growing resource wealth, corruption and
violence are endemic in the island nation of seven million
people, raising concern about its long-term stability and the
ability to deliver a higher quality of life to its citizens.
Martyn Namorong, head of the PNG Resource Governance
Coalition, urged protesters to respect the decision in order to
avoid a further descent into chaos and violence.
"I'm a little bit deflated personally, but I respect the
decision of parliament," he told Reuters.
"Papua New Guineans have suffered a lot more than the
politicians, and we should not create more suffering for
ourselves."
Student protest leader Noel Anjo urged Australia, which has
said little about the crisis, to speak out.
"They should come out and say something, because this
country, the leadership, is not right," he said. "Under O'Neill
the leadership has gone from bad to worse."
Namorong argued that Australia's traditional role as the
indispensable nation in the Asia-Pacific region was eroding.
"I think the Australian influence in PNG has declined and
that is reflected in how indifferent Australia is to what
happens in Papua New Guinea," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)