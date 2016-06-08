Tourists, expats hunker down in PNG amid violence

| SYDNEY, June 8
SYDNEY, June 8 Tourists, expats and business
owners in Papua New Guinea joined locals in hunkering down for a
night of potential violence amid fears of "payback" against the
nation's police force after it opened fire on a group of
students, wounding several.
"This is going to get worse before it gets better," Greg
Anderson, executive director of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of
Mines and Petroleum said from Port Moresby, where a protest
against the government of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill erupted
on Wednesday. "Incidents like this trigger paybacks, which could
easily spiral out of control."
Papua New Guinea, off Australia's north coast, remains
largely undeveloped and many of its seven million tribal people
still adhere to traditional customs. Payback, or retribution for
an offence against a clan member, remains widespread.
Andrew Johnston, a documentary maker who has lived in Port
Moresby for 28 years, said the town was in gridlock and he had
retreated to his home for safety after witnessing the father of
one of the severely wounded students rallying a crowd outside
the hospital.
"He told the crowd of very angry students and other
relatives that he was going to cut off the head of Peter O'Neill
and hold it up in the air on a plate," Johnston told Reuters.
"The crowd roared."
Dozens of people were wounded on Wednesday when police
opened fire on a student demonstration in the capital and riots
spread to other cities across the country, officials and
residents said.
Virgin Australia turned back a flight from Brisbane
to Port Moresby amid reports of the violence and Qantas Airways
cancelled one of its flights. Both carriers said they
would continue to assess the situation before deciding whether
to resume flights on Thursday.
Even at the best of times, Port Moresby is one of the most
violent cities in the region, with gangs of "raskols" blamed for
a high number of rapes and murders.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT),
which routinely warns of "high levels of serious crime" and a
"general atmosphere of lawlessness", updated its travel advice
on Wednesday, telling tourists to exercise a high degree of
caution in Port Moresby and avoid large crowds.
PNG Police Minister Robert Atiyafa warned that "opportunists
who are intent on burning buildings, smashing cars and
assaulting students who do not want to protest, will be arrested
and charged."
Atifya, who did not address the earlier incidents where
police opened fire, said police had received reports of
university buildings and houses being set on fire and police and
private vehicles damaged. However, he said the situation had
calmed in the capital.
Residents of Port Moresby reported on social media that the
city was in an informal lockdown as darkness fell, with people
remaining indoors.
Oliver Fowler, director of Cairns-based Adventure Bound
Tours, which specializes in tours of the Kokoda Trail, a key
WWII site, said the instability could affect his next trip
scheduled for August.
"We might have to put it off," Fowler said. "It's really
going to affect the industry," he said.
However, Cameron James, an Australian who has been leading
trekkers on the Kokoda Trail for two years, said he had not
observed any increased security at his hotel 11 km (seven miles)
from Port Moresbyand planned to go ahead with a trip on
Thursday.
"I'm completely comfortable, I don't feel any more threat
than normal," he said.
