FTC approves Endo's purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals with 2 divestments

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Endo International
won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Par Pharmaceuticals, Inc on
condition that it divest two generic medicines, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Friday.
The deal was valued at about $8 billion when it was
announced in May.
The FTC required Endo divest rights and assets to generic
glycopyrrolate tablets, used to treat some ulcers, and generic
methimazole tablets, which inhibits the production of excess
thyroid hormones.
Rising Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is based in New Jersey,
will buy the two medicines. Under the FTC settlement, Endo will
provide the drugs to RP for two years until it arranges for
production.
Par Pharma, which was sold by private equity firm TPG
Capital, has focused on making generics that are difficult to
make and administer because these drugs tend to have higher
margins.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)