Apax Partners, JMI Equity to buy software co Paradigm for $1 bln

June 11 Private equity funds Apax Partners and JMI Equity agreed to buy Paradigm Ltd, a software vendor focused on oil and gas exploration, for about $1 billion in cash.

Paradigm, which has over 700 customers, helps engineers to make drilling and production decisions by analyzing seismic data.

