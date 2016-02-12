Paragon Offshore to file for bankruptcy

Feb 12 Paragon Offshore Plc said it
will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or before Feb. 14,
becoming the first U.S. energy-related company to seek court
protection from creditors this year amid a plunge in oil prices.
The Houston-based driller, which has rigs around the world,
has been struggling with a heavy debt load.
Paragon decided not to make a $15.4 million bond interest
payment due Jan. 15, triggering a 30-day grace period before
default.
Paragon had $732 million in cash at Sept. 30, according to
public filings.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jessica
DiNapoli in New York)