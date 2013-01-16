UPDATE 1-Paraguay poised to make $500 mln global credit market debut

* Government keen to tap investor appetite for higher yields
By Mariel Cristaldo and Joan Magee
ASUNCION/NEW YORK, Jan 16 Paraguay will try to
take advantage of investor appetite for higher yielding debt by
selling up to $500 million in 10-year bonds as early as Thursday
in its glo bal ma rket debut, sou rces familiar with the deal said.
Paraguay, one of South America's poorest and most unstable
nations is expected to see a strong economic rebound this year
and the center-right government is keen to tap inc reased
investor interest in smaller emerging market issuers.
The country, which billed the issue as its first in
international markets, is offering to pay about 5 percent
interest on the dollar-denominated debt, the sources, who asked
not to be named because the deal has not been concluded, said.
The planned debt sale would follow the example of
neighboring Bolivia, another newcomer to global credit markets
that sold $500 million in 10-year bonds at par to yield 4.875
percent in October.
"Given the number of similarities between the two economies
-- both being open commodity-based economies with similar
ratings -- we think that Bolivia's issuance would serve well as
a comparison for pricing for a new bond from Paraguay," Barclays
Capital said in a briefing note this week.
"In particular, the indebtedness is very low compared with
other names in the region, this is clearly a positive catalyst
for flows into the new issue," it added.
Paraguay's total public debt accounts for about 11 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP), less than most of the countries
in the region, and the central bank's foreign reserves have
risen steadily in recent years to almost $5 billion --
equivalent to 19 percent of GDP.
ECONOMY REBOUNDS
The agriculture-dependent economy shrank 1.2 percent last
year due to a poor soy harvest and a foot-and-mouth disease
outbreak that hit beef exports, but the central bank expects a
10.5 percent bounce in 2013.
A record soybean harvest is forecast and the country has won
back former markets for its beef exports. However, despite this
year's more optimistic economic outlook, Paraguay faces many
challenges.
Almost a third of country's 6.5 million people live in
poverty and only Bolivia has a lower GDP per capita in South
America. Th e landlocked nation is considered one of the world's
most corrupt countries and political instability haunts its
young democracy.
Last year, former President Fernando Lugo was ousted in a
lightening-quick impeachment process that critics and
governments in neighboring countries said was tantamount to a
coup.
Current President Federico Franco was sworn in to head the
government until a presidential election due on April 21 that
will likely pit two center-right candidates.
Central Bank chief Jorge Corvalan told Reuters last year
Paraguay was not simply aiming at a one-off issue but wanted to
"build a closer future relationship with the markets."
The soy- and beef-exporting nation last issued debt abroad
in 2000 when it sold $400 million of debt in a direct sale to
two banks in Taiwan, with which Paraguay has diplomatic
relations.
Paraguay hired the investment-banking units of Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc to handle the
issue, which is rated Ba3/BB/BB- respectively by Moody's,
Standard & Poor's and Fitch, sources familiar with the deal
said.