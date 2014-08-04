Paraguay prices US$1bn 30-year bond at par to yield 6.1%

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay has priced a US$1bn 30-year bond at par to yield of 6.10%, according to market sources.
Final terms came tight to the official guidance range of 6.125% to 6.250% and inside initial price indications of 6.375% area released earlier on Monday.
The issue, which will mature on August 11, 2044, priced at a spread of 281.6bp over US Treasuries.
Paraguay, rated Ba2/BB/BB-, will use proceeds to finance infrastructure and energy projects.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.