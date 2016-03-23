Republic of Paraguay sets IPTs on US$500m 10-year bond: lead

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay, rated Ba1/BB/BB, has set initial price thoughts on a US$500m 10-year bond at 5.375% area, banks leading the deal said in a note to the market on Wednesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Itau plan to price the bond on Wednesday.
Proceeds from the sale will finance infrastructure and capital expenditures, as well as refinance outstanding debt. (Reporting by John Balassi; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.