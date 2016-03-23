版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 21:15 BJT

Republic of Paraguay sets IPTs on US$500m 10-year bond: lead

NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay, rated Ba1/BB/BB, has set initial price thoughts on a US$500m 10-year bond at 5.375% area, banks leading the deal said in a note to the market on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Itau plan to price the bond on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the sale will finance infrastructure and capital expenditures, as well as refinance outstanding debt. (Reporting by John Balassi; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐