Paraguay's president vetoes proposed soybean export tax

ASUNCION Oct 16 Paraguay's president on
Wednesday vetoed a law that would have slapped a 10 percent tax
on soybean exports, saying that the measure threatened to slow
economic growth in the land-locked South American country.
On Oct. 9 Paraguay's lower house of Congress gave final
legislative approval to the bill, which promised to provide $300
million per year in government revenue. It was opposed by the
country's key farm industry.
"Even if this measure would increase government revenue
over the short term, it could work against economic growth over
the medium and long term," President Horacio Cartes said a
statement, which called the proposed tax "regressive."
The statement came just after Paraguay's central bank raised
its 2013 growth forecast to 13.6 percent from 13 percent.
Paraguay is the world's No. 4 soybean exporter. Neighboring
Argentina, the third biggest supplier of the oilseed, charges a
35 percent tax on international shipments of the bean, which
growers say weighs heavily on their profits.
Paraguay is set to harvest at least 9.3 million tons of soy
in the 2013/14 crop year, matching the previous season's record
crop, according to Agriculture Minister Jorge Gattini.
The grains business in Paraguay is largely controlled by
global agricultural companies such as Bunge and Archer
Daniels Midland.