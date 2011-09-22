Samsung C&T says in talks to buy Apollo's Parallel Petroleum

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean trading company Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday that it was in discussions to purchase independent U.S. oil company Parallel Petroleum, which is owned by private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC .
In August, online news outlet Money Today reported that Samsung C&T, an affiliate of conglomerate Samsung Group, was seeking to buy the U.S. company for an estimated 1 trillion won ($869.7 million).
"A definitive agreement regarding such an acquisition has not been negotiated and no assurances can be given that such an agreement will be executed," Samsung C&T told the South Korean stock exchange.
Parallel, based in Midland, Texas, develops and invests in "long-lived" oil and natural gas fields in West Texas and New Mexico, including a shale gas project near Forth Worth. ($1 = 1149.850 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
