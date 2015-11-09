版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日

Parallel Energy files for bankruptcy, seeks sale to Scout Energy

WILMINGTON, Del Nov 9 PARALLEL ENERGY TRUST SEEKS CREDITOR PROTECTION IN CANADA - U.S. COURT FILING SCOUT ENERGY GROUP II LP AGREES TO ACT AS STALKING HORSE BIDDER FOR PARALLEL ENERGY ASSETS - FILING SCOUT ENERGY BIDS $110 MLN FOR PARALLEL ENERGY ASSETS - FILING u.s. Affiliates of parallel energy trust file for chapter 11 bankruptcy-u.s. Court filing SCOUT ENERGY BID FOR PARALLEL ENERGY SUBJECT TO HIGHER BIDS AT COURT-SUPERVISED AUCTION - FILING (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

