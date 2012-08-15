Paralympics-Cyclist banned for three months after dope test

Aug 15 U.S. Paralympic cyclist Monica Bascio has
been banned for three months after testing positive for a
prohibited substance, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on
Wednesday.
According to USADA, Bascio accepted a sanction for her
anti-doping rule violation and has been disqualified from all
competitive results achieved on and since May 25, the day before
she failed a doping test.
The 42-year-old tested positive for tuaminoheptane during a
paracycling road World Cup event in Italy, testing positive
after taking an over-the-counter medication which contained the
prohibited substance.
USADA said tuaminoheptane is classified as a "Specified
Substance" and a reduced sanction can be applied when the
athlete can "establish the source of the substance and prove
there was no intent to enhance sport performance or mask the use
of a performance-enhancing substance."
