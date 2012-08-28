Paralympics-Pistorius aims to turn Olympic journey into Paralympic gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 28 Oscar Pistorius has learnt from
his Olympic experience at the London Games and will use it to
his advantage at the Paralympics, the South African said on
Tuesday.
The 25-year-old, who races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic
blades after he was born without a fibula in both legs, became
the first double amputee to run in the Olympics, where he made
the 400 metres semi-finals.
"I didn't have patience on the day. I should have been more
patient," Pistorius told a news conference before the London
Paralympic Games, which begin on Wednesday.
"At the 250-metre mark I realised I had already dug quite
deep. I've got used to the track and it's going to be the same
passionate crowd, which I can hopefully use to my advantage."
Pistorius is a four-times Paralympic gold medallist but does
not rate his chances of retaining his 100m title despite staying
in good shape after the Olympics and coming into the Paralympics
in "great condition".
"I'd love to defend my title. But I think I've moved away
from the 100m," he said.
"The 100 is going to be the biggest challenge. If I can
finish in the top three I would be more than happy."
Pistorius is also running in the 200m, 400m and 4x100m
relay.
FINELY TUNED
He ran his first 100m in 16 months last week in Warsaw and
put in a good performance, but said his competitors are now more
finely tuned than ever.
"The sport has evolved into something much more professional
than four to eight years ago," said the 2008 triple gold
medallist in the T44 100, 200 and 400m.
Pistorius's strongest competition in the 100m is likely to
come from Briton Jonnie Peacock, who in June set a world record
for single-leg amputees of 10.85 seconds, and the American
Jerome Singleton, runner-up in Beijing four years ago.
"He improved by more than half a second," Pistorius said of
Peacock. "You never see that, especially in the 100m. He is a
huge threat.
"Experience counts for a lot, though. Singleton is a true
professional and he doesn't let competition get the better of
him. He's been one of the only athletes to beat me in six years
in the 100.
"But as long as I run the best race I can do on the day, I
don't really mind too much what happens. If the sport evolves
that's one of the best things that could happen."
Pistorius is rooming with fellow sprinter Arnu Fourie, and
he said he had a trick up his sleeve for how to beat him.
"I might have to drop some sleeping pills in his water or
something," he joked.
Having competed in the Olympics Pistorius is now eager to
further the Paralympics cause.
"I believe these Games are going to change peoples's
mindsets about disabilities," he said. "In the last two to three
years I've seen a shift.
"For many years people have shunned disability, but I don't
have anything in life I'm not able to do. I don't think of my
disability, I think of my ability."
