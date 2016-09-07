版本:
Olympics-IOC President Bach to skip Paralympic Games

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 7 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will not attend any of the Paralympic Games which start in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said.

"He is no longer attending at all and we fully understand how difficult it can be to reschedule a busy diary," said Craig Spence, the IPC's Director of media and communications.

The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday and the Games run from Sept. 7-18. (Reporting by Andrew Downie)

