Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Russia ban from Rio Paralympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ZURICH Aug 23 The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld on Tuesday a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics amid a row over state-backed doping.
"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter found that the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) did not violate any procedural rule in dealing with the disciplinary process leading to the RPC's (Russian Paralympic Committee) suspension and that the decision to ban the RPC was made in accordance with the IPC Rules and was proportionate in the circumstances," Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS said in a statement.
Russia has blamed politics for a decision to bar its Paralympians from the Rio Games.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.