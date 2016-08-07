Paralympics-Rio-Russia banned over doping

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Sunday banned all Russians from its own Games next month because of the widespread doping culture that it says has polluted sport in the country.

The IPC announced the decision to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee in Rio, saying that Russia's Paralympians were part of a broken system that stems from the Russian government.

