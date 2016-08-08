Russia: Paralympics ban over doping is grave human rights abuse

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 8 The head of the Russian Paralympic Committee said on Monday a decision to bar Russian athletes from taking part in next month's Rio Paralympics over doping allegations was a grave human rights abuse.
Vladimir Lukin, president of the committee, told a news conference in Moscow most Russian paralympians were not guilty of doping and that he was ready to prove that the team had fulfilled all its anti-doping obligations.
"The overwhelming majority of sportspeople who were prevented from taking part in the Games were absolutely clean sportspeople," said Lukin, saying he was ready to provide evidence that the Russian team had run a tight anti-doping programme.
Lukin was speaking after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Philip Craven said on Sunday that Russia's Paralympians were part of a broken system overseen by the Russian government and suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee ahead of the Sept. 7-18 Games. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.