Paralympics-Over 100 Russians file cases to compete in Rio Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 30 More than 100 Russian Paralympians have individually filed cases to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in order to be allowed to compete at next month's Games in Rio, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Vice President Pavel Rozhkov said on Tuesday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week rejected an RPC appeal against the suspension which was handed out by the IPC because of Russia's state-sponsored sports doping programme.
"More than 100 Russian sportsmen out of 266 who were selected for the 15th Paralympic Summer Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, which excludes those competing in team sports, have filed individual cases with the IPC about being allowed to compete in the 2016 Paralympics," Rozhkov told the RPC's website (www.paralymp.ru).
Russia has appealed against the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Court and the result is due to be released later this week. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.