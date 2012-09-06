Paralympics-London Games smash ticket-sale targets

| LONDON, Sept 6
LONDON, Sept 6 The London Paralympics have sold
more tickets than any previous Games and been broadcast to more
people in more countries, organisers said on Thursday.
More than 2.7 million tickets have been sold for the London
Games which is 900,000 more than in Beijing four years ago.
Organisers had originally set a target of 35 million pounds
($55.7 million) in ticket revenue, but Paul Deighton, chief
executive of the London organising committee (LOCOG), announced
that the final figure was likely to be nearer 45 million.
"To put it in context of previous Games, we have almost sold
900,000 more tickets than Beijing, which is amazing,"
International Paralympic Committee chief executive Xavi Gonzalez
told reporters.
"And to put it in context again, we only started to sell
tickets to the Paralympics in Atlanta 1996."
Deighton attributed part of the success to the affordability
of tickets, with more than half available for 10 pounds or less,
three quarters for less than 20 and 95 percent for under 50
pounds.
"If you look at the demographic in the park, it's great to
see families come in big groups and have a wonderful day out,"
he said.
"The interest in the Paralympic Games and the attendance at
the Paralympic Games has been quite extraordinary from the
start."
Paralympic broadcast rights have been sold to more than 100
countries around the world.
"We have had outstanding media coverage online, on radio and
on TV, both nationally and internationally," Gonzalez said.
"As a good example the victory the other day of Alan
Oliveira knocked out all the football coverage in Brazil and you
can probably understand that is quite a big deal."
($1 = 0.6284 British pounds)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)