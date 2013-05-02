CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Parametric Technology: Canaccord Genuity raises price target (April 26)

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
(Corrects headline of April 26 item to say that Canaccord raised the price target of Parametric Technology, not of Parametric Sound)
April 26 Parametric Technology PMTC.O :
Parametric Technology PMTC.O : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $25 from $24 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/US Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/US Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/CA Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/CA Reuters Station users, click .4899
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)