版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 02:06 BJT

Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount

| March 27

March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to take over its Paramount Pictures unit, the company said on Monday.

Gianopulos replaces Brad Grey, who stepped down as chief executive and chairman of Paramount last month, after 12 years in the job..

Gianopulos will now report directly to Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐