Real estate company Paramount's IPO priced at $17.50/shr

Nov 18 Real estate company Paramount Group Inc said its initial public offering was priced at $17.50 per share, valuing the company at about $4.27 billion.

The IPO of 131 million shares raised about $2.29 billion.

The offering was priced at the midpoint of the expected price range of $16-$19. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
