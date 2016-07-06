Seven Generations to buy some Deep Basin assets from Paramount

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Canadian natural gas developer Seven Generations Energy Ltd said it would buy some of Paramount Resources Ltd's Deep Basin oil and gas properties in west Central Alberta for about C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion), including debt.
Paramount Resources said it would receive C$475 million in cash and 33.5 million class A common shares of Seven Generations.
Seven Generations will also assume Paramount's senior unsecured notes worth about C$584 million due 2023.
The assets, which are located in the Musreau/Kakwa area, had estimated sales volumes of about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the three month period ended June 30.
($1 = 1.2960 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)