UPDATE 2-Paramount to sell some Deep Basin assets to Seven Generations

* Paramount to receive C$475 mln in cash, 33.5 mln in shares
* Seven Generations to assume debt of about C$584 mln
* Paramount to own 10 pct of Seven Generations
(Adds details)
July 6 Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources
Ltd agreed to sell some of its Deep Basin oil and gas
properties in Alberta to Seven Generations Energy Ltd
for about C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion).
The divestiture is the latest example of struggling oil and
gas producers selling off assets in a bid to survive the global
crude price rout, which has lasted since mid-June.
The transaction will help the company fund its development
of the remaining assets in Montney, Duvernay and other
resources, Paramount Chief Executive Jim Riddell said in a
statement.
Paramount said it would receive C$475 million in cash and
33.5 million class A common shares of Seven Generations, which
will also assume the company's senior unsecured notes worth
about C$584 million due 2023.
Paramount had net debt of about C$1.9 billion as of Dec. 31,
according to its filing.
Upon deal closure, Paramount will own a stake of about 10
percent in the natural gas developer, making it the
second-largest shareholder after the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board.
Paramount said billionaire Calgary oilman Clayton Riddell,
who holds about 37 percent of the company's outstanding shares,
has agreed to favor the transaction.
The assets, which are located in the Musreau/Kakwa area, had
estimated sales volumes of about 30,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day for the three month period ended June 30.
Paramount agreed in March to sell a natural gas processing
complex in the Montney shale formation in Alberta to Pembina
Pipeline Corp for C$556 million ($428.45 million) in
cash.
BMO Capital Markets was Paramount's financial adviser, while
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP provided legal counsel.
Peters & Co Ltd and RBC Capital Markets acted as financial
advisers to Seven Generations. Credit Suisse was its strategic
adviser.
Paramount's shares closed at C$10.94 on Wednesday. They have
recovered sharply since hitting a 19-year low of C$2.86 in
January.
($1 = 1.2960 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)