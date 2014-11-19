Shares of real estate company Paramount rise in debut

Nov 19 Shares of Paramount Group Inc rose as much as 5.7 percent in market debut, valuing the owner of San Francisco's landmark One Market Plaza building and Washington DC's Liberty Place at $4.51 billion.

The initial public offering raised $2.29 billion, making it the second-largest IPO of a REIT globally, after Hong Kong's Link REIT's $2.79 billion public offering in 2006.

The company's shares were priced at $17.50 per each, the mid-point of the expected range.

The shares opened at $18.49 on the New York Stock Exchange and touched a high of $18.50.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities were among the underwriters to the IPO.