REFILE-UPDATE 1-Real estate group Paramount's shares rise in debut

Nov 19 Shares of Paramount Group Inc
rose as much as 5.7 percent in their market debut, valuing the
owner of San Francisco's landmark One Market Plaza building and
Washington D.C.'s Liberty Place at $4.51 billion.
The company's IPO raised $2.29 billion, making it the
second-largest for a real estate investment trust (REIT)
globally, after Hong Kong's Link REIT's $2.79 billion
public offering in 2006.
Paramount shares opened at $18.49 on the New York Stock
Exchange and touched a high of $18.50. It was the most traded
stock on the exchange on Wednesday.
The company owns 10.4 million square feet of prime office
space spread over 12 properties in New York City, Washington
D.C. and San Francisco.
Founded in 1978 by German mail-order entrepreneur Werner
Otto, Paramount has 260 tenants including Bank of America Corp
and Barclays Plc.
Half of the company's properties are in New York City, which
accounts for 75.6 percent of annual rent. One of Bergdorf
Goodman's Fifth Avenue flagship stores is housed in a Paramount
building, just south of the GM Building.
Based on the IPO price, Paramount's dividend yield would
equate to 2.2 percent - slightly better than competitor Boston
Property's 2.1 pct, but well short of the industry
average of 3.94 percent.
Investors seeking higher yields amid low interest rates have
flocked to REITs and MLPs, known for their steady stream of
dividends.
The Dow Jones U.S. industrial & Office REITS index
has risen 15 percent this year, compared with an 11 percent
rise in the S&P 500.
Paramount's revenue jumped 70 percent to about $420 million
for 2013, while net income for equity owners increased
seven-fold to $16.5 million.
The company plans to use a part of the proceeds to reduce
debt. It had about $3.1 billion in debt on a pro forma basis, as
of Sept. 30.
The Otto Family Group, which has interests in retail and
financial services industry in Germany, is Paramount's biggest
shareholder with a 13.6 percent stake.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were
among the underwriters to the IPO.
