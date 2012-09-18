版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's: Paramount Resources credit facility will cause downgrade of notes

Sept 18 Paramount Resources Ltd : * Moody's says paramount's proposed sec'd credit facility will cause downgrade

