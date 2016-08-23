Russia says CAS decision on paralympic team raises serious questions about human rights

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 23 A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics raises serious questions from the point of view of human rights, RIA news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.