Russia says CAS decision on paralympic team raises serious questions about human rights

MOSCOW Aug 23 A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics raises serious questions from the point of view of human rights, RIA news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)