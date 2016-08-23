版本:
2016年 8月 23日

Russia says unlawful political decision behind ban on its Paralympic team - TASS

MOSCOW Aug 23 The decision by Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban on Russia's partcipation in next month's Rio Paralympics is unlawful and politically motivated, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.

Russia has lost its appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Maria Kiseleva; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

