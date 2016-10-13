RPT-Kellogg to buy controlling shareholder of Brazil's Parati Group

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers)

Oct 13 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Thursday it would buy Ritmo Investimentos, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian biscuit maker Parati Group, for about 1.38 billion reais ($428.44 million) to expand its presence in emerging markets.

The deal, which will be an all-cash transaction, represents Kellogg's fourth acquisition in emerging markets in the last two years, the company said.

($1 = 3.22 reais) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)