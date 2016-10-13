RPT-Kellogg to buy controlling shareholder of Brazil's Parati Group

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Thursday it would buy Ritmo Investimentos, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian biscuit maker Parati Group, for about 1.38 billion reais ($428.44 million) to expand its presence in emerging markets.
The deal, which will be an all-cash transaction, represents Kellogg's fourth acquisition in emerging markets in the last two years, the company said.
($1 = 3.22 reais) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.