Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5 bln deal

June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.

The private equity firm has offered $88.10 per Parexel share, representing a 5 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.

The equity value of the deal is $4.5 billion, based on Parexel's total diluted shares outstanding. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)