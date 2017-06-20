版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 19:15 BJT

Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5 bln deal

June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.

The private equity firm has offered $88.10 per Parexel share, representing a 5 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.

The equity value of the deal is $4.5 billion, based on Parexel's total diluted shares outstanding. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐