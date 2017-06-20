Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5 bln deal

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.
The private equity firm has offered $88.10 per Parexel share, representing a 5 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.
The equity value of the deal is $4.5 billion, based on Parexel's total diluted shares outstanding. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.