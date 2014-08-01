BRIEF-Pargesa Holding SA reports H1 2014 net income of CHF 378.0 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
August 1 Pargesa Holding SA
* Said on Thursday that H1 2014 net income stood at CHF 378.0 million, compared with CHF 109.7 million in H1 2013
* Says H1 2014 operating profit of CHF 816.5 million vs CHF 242.7 million in H1 2013
Source text- bit.ly/1ocgHoG
Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets