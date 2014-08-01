版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 17:32 BJT

BRIEF-Pargesa Holding SA reports H1 2014 net income of CHF 378.0 mln

August 1 Pargesa Holding SA

* Said on Thursday that H1 2014 net income stood at CHF 378.0 million, compared with CHF 109.7 million in H1 2013

* Says H1 2014 operating profit of CHF 816.5 million vs CHF 242.7 million in H1 2013

Source text- bit.ly/1ocgHoG

