BRIEF-Pargesa Holding SA reports H1 2014 net income of CHF 378.0 mln

August 1 Pargesa Holding SA

* Said on Thursday that H1 2014 net income stood at CHF 378.0 million, compared with CHF 109.7 million in H1 2013

* Says H1 2014 operating profit of CHF 816.5 million vs CHF 242.7 million in H1 2013

