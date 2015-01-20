City of Paris aims to sue Fox News -mayor

Jan 20 The city of Paris intends to sue Rupert
Murdoch's Fox News after the U.S. cable network "insulted" the
French capital's image, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on
Tuesday.
During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Hidalgo
said the city was planning legal action against Fox News because
the honor of Paris had been "prejudiced." The interview was
scheduled to air on Tuesday.
In the wake of the deadly attacks at the satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo and at a kosher supermarket in Paris, Fox News on
Saturday apologized for portraying some neighborhoods in the
city as no-go-zones.
"The image of Paris has been prejudiced and the honor of
Paris has been prejudiced," Hidalgo said.
Representatives for Fox News, which is part of Twenty-First
Century Fox, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)